Harjot Bains, Sisodia’s surprise visit to SoE

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains along with senior leader of AAP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia paid a surprise visit to the local School of Eminence and other schools here on Tuesday.

The visit was kept secret as no mediapersons, officials of the district Education Department and the District Public Relations Officer were informed of their visit to schools. Not even a single newsman was allowed by the security personnel to enter the local School of Eminence till the time the team remained in the school.

Besides, Bains and Sisodia visited Government Elementary School, Noordi , Government High School, Dalake, Government Middle School, Valipur, Government Senior Secondary School, Shahbazpur, Government Middle School, Koharka, and others.

The visiting team hesitated about criticising the functioning of the schools and teachers, but urged them to work hard so that students avoid preferring to go abroad in an illegal way. Like Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Manish Sisodia did not go for a group photo with teachers in schools.

In a statement, Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) district president Kanwardeep Singh Dhillon condemned the surprise visit of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. He said the purpose of their visit was to terrorise the teachers as no official of the department was called to the place.

The DTF leader demanded the acceptance of the long-pending demands of the teachers to create a conducive atmosphere in the state and fill the vacant posts of teachers and other categories in the department.