Harmanpreet Singh offers prayers at Golden Temple, credits team effort for Pro League success

Accompanied by his family, Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Monday paid obeisance at Golden Temple, thanking the Almighty for the team’s success in FIH Hockey Pro League.

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Harmanpreet Singh, who hails from the holy city of Amritsar, said the Indian men’s hockey team concluded the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 on a high. The team registered confidence-boosting victories over reigning World Champions Germany and 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallists the Netherlands. They also took their contest against world No. 3 England down to the wire. He said these results have built immense confidence in the team ahead of the World Cup and the Asian Games.

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Along with his family, Harmanpreet listened to Gurbani Kirtan and offered special prayers for ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ — the welfare of all humanity — as well as for the continued progress of the country and the future success of the Indian hockey team in international tournaments.

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Sharing his deep faith in the Golden Temple, he recalled that he had been visiting Sri Darbar Sahib with his parents since childhood. “The spiritual solace and peace I experience in the serene atmosphere of Sri Darbar Sahib is beyond words,” he said on teamwork and the win against Pakistan.

Referring to the team’s performance in the recently concluded Pro League, the captain praised the collective effort. He said India’s performance in the tournament was outstanding, with all players demonstrating their talent in unison.

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He credited the team’s consistently impressive performance to the players’ hard work day and night. He specifically mentioned the big win against arch-rivals Pakistan, saying that an India-Pakistan match is not just an ordinary game, but carries special significance and emotions for millions of sports fans in both countries.

He expressed hope that the Indian hockey team will continue its winning streak in upcoming tournaments, win more medals for the country, and raise the flag high across the world.

Giving advice to his fellow players, he said it is equally important to respect the experience of their coaches and elders, both on the field and in their personal lives.