Harpreet, Jagrup bag gold in cross-country race

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 17

The District Athletics Association organised a cross-country race at the local Sri Guru Arjun Dev Sports Stadium on Sunday in which more than 150 athletes took part. The winners were given prizes by the District Sports Officer Satwant Kaur. There was a cross-country race for the boys and the girls in the main group besides those for the Under-20, Under-18 and Under-16 categories.

Gurlal Singh, president of the District Athletics Association, informed that Harpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh won gold in the main and Under-20 categories, respectively. In the race for the Under-18 (Boys), Vijaypartap Singh was the winner, Rahul Kumar the runners-up while Manraj Singh got the third position.

In the Under-16 category, Vicky Kumar, Karanjit Singh and Monu got the first, second and third positions.

In the girls competition (women), Reena was the winner, Rajandeep Kaur the runners-up while Palak came third. In the Under-20 competition, Sukhmanpreet Kaur got the first position, Jashanpreet Kaur came second while Sakhshi got the third position. In the Under-18 category, Prabhjit Kaur, Rupinder Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur got the first, second and third positions. In the Under-16 category, Gagandeep Kaur, Gursharanpreet Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur got the first three positions, respectively.

The winners were given away the prizes by District Sports Officer Satwant Kaur, who in her address on the occasion, called upon youth to take up sports as an important part of their daily ritual.

#Tarn Taran