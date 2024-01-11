Moga's Harpreet lured by US drug peddler: Probe

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 10

Harpreet Singh (36), the driver of a combine harvester at Bhadhani in Moga, was lured by US-based drug peddler Mandeep Singh to earn ‘easy and handsome monetary returns’. He promised him good amount of money while enticing him to join the illegal trade and work for his cartel.

This came to light during his interrogation by the city police. Harpreet Singh was arrested by the police for allegedly possessing 1.5 kg of heroin and Rs 3 lakh of drug money.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City–I) Dr Mehtab Singh said that during preliminary probe, it was found that Harpreet Singh did not have any previous criminal record. He was arrested for the first time in connection with narcotics trade and his credentials were being verified with the Moga police, he said.

The police was also looking into the antecedents of US-based drug smuggler Mandeep Singh who originally hailed from the same (Rama) village as Harpreet Singh. Mandeep Singh had left for US around six years ago. He said the police were also identifying his properties in Moga which would be attached during further course of investigations.

Harpreet Singh was arrested while he was returning after getting the delivery of contraband from an unknown person in the Mochi Bazar area yesterday.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that investigations were in progress to identify the backward and forward linkages to smash the entire drug nexus. Their links with Pakistan-based drug smugglers were also being looked into. Besides, ascertaining the total quantity of narcotics procured by the arrested suspects till date was also on, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Moga