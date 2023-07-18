 Harsh sharma wins judo bronze : The Tribune India

Harsh sharma wins judo bronze

Harsh with his bronze medal in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Harsh Sharma, a student of Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, under Khalsa College Governing Council, has brought laurels to the school and parents by winning a bronze medal in the National Cadet Judo Competition 2023-24 in Tornagolu, Karnataka. School Principal Amarjit Singh Gill congratulated the winning students and said that Harsh Sharma had won bronze medal in 81-kg category. Principal Gill congratulated coach DP Gurpreet Singh and praised the rigorous practice by the students.

BBK DAV students excel in exams

BBK DAV College for Women created history in the GNDU examinations of BA final year by achieving top three university positions and nine other merit positions as well. Manmeet Kaur of BA semester VI stood first in the university by scoring 86.7 per cent (2081/2400) marks, Anudhi Mehta stood second by scoring 84.8 per cent (2036/2400) marks, Radhika Sharma got the third place by scoring 84.7 per cent (2035/2400) marks, Mantript Kaur stood 10th by scoring 81.9 per cent (1966/2400) marks, Shipra Sabharwal stood 11th by scoring 81.8 per cent(1965/2400) marks, Gurpreet Kaur achieved 18th position by scoring 80.9 per cent (1943/2400) marks, Anmol Kaur stood 26th by scoring 80.1 per cent (1924/2400) marks, Garima Sharma stood 29th by scoring 79.8 per cent (1917/2400) marks, Kanishka Arora stood 40th by scoring 78.9 per cent (1894/2400) marks, Kirti Gambir got the 42nd position by scoring 78.8 per cent marks, Harleen Kaur stood 51st and Simran Kehar got the 52nd position by scoring 78.5 per cent marks. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their brilliant performance in the university exams and encouraged them to maintain their performance in future as well.

School holds exhibition on G20

An exhibition was organised at Stalwarts World School on the theme of G20 and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Students displayed an amalgamation of different countries through various forms of art using waste material. The audience was entertained with various games. The main focus of the exhibition was to highlight the culture and civilisation of different countries. Students dressed in different costumes from different countries displayed the civilisation and culture of those countries through PPT and their thoughts. The children of the school displayed their art by setting up different cuisine stalls and decided to donate money collected for charity. Principal Manisha Dhanuka and the Director of the school, Vasundhara Dhanuka, said that such exhibition played a vital role in students’ life. “These exhibitions show the progress and development of the country. Here we got to see good samples of craftsmanship in one place, we got to see the famous delicacies and monuments of different countries. Such kind of exhibitions increase knowledge and broadens our outlook,” said Dhanuka.

New academic session begins at DAV

DAV College Amritsar performed ‘Havan Yagya’ to seek blessings of the almighty before the commencement of their new academic session 2023-24.With high energy and fresh vibes, principal, teachers and staff members of the college marked their presence and sought solace in the warmth of the yagya. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the freshers on stepping into a new phase in their academic life and wished them a fulfilling and promising stay in the institution. He emphasised upon the students the importance of following our tradition and embracing congruous new trends for a wholesome development. Vice-principal Dr Daizy Sharma, Registrar Dr Anita Mahajan, administrator Prof Nivedita Sharma and bursar Dr KS Arya were also present on the occasion.

NCC cadets get fire-fighting training

NCC cadets were made to practice yoga and told about the importance and utility of NCC in the ongoing NCC camp at PBN School. Thereafter, a lecture was given on fire safety, during this the cadets learned how to extinguish fire so that they can help people in times of disaster. Lecture was given by the team of fire and safety, Amritsar. On the occasion, camp administrative officer Lt Col Vijay said that anytime anywhere in life we may face disaster, we may have to help people trapped in the fire, but this will be possible only if we are able to extinguish the fire. Thereafter, under the leadership of NCC officer engineer Ravi Kumar, the cadets were taught the tricks of making them self-reliant. Apart from this, drill test, shooting competition, physical efficiency competition, elocution competition, Sanskrit competition, music instruments and flag area, line area competition were held. Along with this, competitions in volleyball, tug-of-war, kho kho were conducted for the cadets. Sanskrit programme was also practiced.

