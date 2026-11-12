Harsimrat Badal to lead SAD’s women mobilisation drive

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will organise gatherings under the ‘Maawan-Dhiyan Di Lalkar’ programme at two places in the district on November 13. Senior party leader and Lok Sabha member Harsimrat Kaur Badal will address a gathering during the programme.

A gathering in the Khadoor Sahib constituency will be addressed by the party’s appointed halka in-charge Ramandeep Kaur at Khehra Farm in Sheron village, while the second gathering is being organized at Star International Palace, Bhikhiwind Road in Chabal, with the efforts of Tarn Taran constituency in-charge Kanchanpreet Kaur.

Party leader Kanchanpreet Kaur said here on Wednesday that women are being involved in these programmes in a relaxed manner and women’s issues are being given priority. She said that the flow of drugs in the state has created a severe headache for women, due to which it has become the need of the hour to make women aware against drugs.

She said that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will address the gathering in Sheron after addressing the gathering in Chabal. She said that this initiative of the party is getting a huge response. Women are getting ready to join this program with enthusiasm.

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She said that this initiative by the party is helping to mobilize women against drugs. Ramandeep Kaur, the party’s in-charge of Khadoor Sahib constituency, said that they are making great efforts to make the November 13 program a success. She said that in their gathering, the organizations of ASHA workers are also giving a memorandum regarding their demands in the name of the governor of the state.

This is the first time that a party is giving women the opportunity to be its candidates from two of the four assembly constituencies in Tarn Taran district, which is why women are excited to hear their candidates.