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Home / Amritsar / Harsimrat Kaur to address SAD workers on Nov 13 in Chabal

Harsimrat Kaur to address SAD workers on Nov 13 in Chabal

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Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:02 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Harsimrat Kaur Badal. File photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will address a party conference in Chabal on November 13 to boost the campaign of the party’s prospective candidate from Tarn Taran, Kanchanpreet Kaur.

Kanchanpreet Kaur, the party’s Tarn Taran constituency in-charge, said senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and other local leaders would also address the conference.

She alleged that the ruling party was intimidating her supporters for political reasons and implicating her workers in false cases despite their continued support for the SAD. She said local party leaders had received reports of intimidation by ruling party leaders and urged workers to strengthen their unity.

She added that Harsimrat Kaur would brief party workers on the activities being undertaken by the SAD at the state level. Claiming that the party’s graph was rising in Punjab, Kanchanpreet said the hard work of party workers across the state was bearing fruit and efforts were underway to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

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