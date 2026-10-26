DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Haryana CM visits Valmiki temple, distributes tricycles

Haryana CM visits Valmiki temple, distributes tricycles

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Haryanas visits Ram tirath temple in Amritsar on Sunday.
Advertisement
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday paid obeisance at the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple at Ramtirath, about 15 km from here, and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the country. He received a warm welcome from people upon his arrival at the sacred site.

On the occasion, Saini extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Haryana and the country on Bhagwan Valmiki’s birth anniversary. He said the life and teachings of the ancient seer were a source of inspiration for all humanity, promoting equality, harmony, brotherhood and moral values in society.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the Ramayana, composed by Bhagwan Valmiki, was an unparalleled scripture that embodied Indian culture, ideal values of life and human sensitivities. Valmiki’s thoughts inspired people to follow the path of truth, righteousness, duty and humanity, he said, adding that his teachings continued to play an important role in bringing society together and promoting social harmony.

Advertisement

Saini also distributed tricycles to beneficiaries in need on the occasion. He said providing assistance to those in need and creating opportunities for them to become self-reliant were collective responsibilities of society.

Ensuring access to essential facilities for persons with disabilities, making their lives easier and facilitating their inclusion in the mainstream of society were among the government’s priorities, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts