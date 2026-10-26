Haryana CM visits Valmiki temple, distributes tricycles

On the occasion, Saini extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Haryana and the country on Bhagwan Valmiki’s birth anniversary. He said the life and teachings of the ancient seer were a source of inspiration for all humanity, promoting equality, harmony, brotherhood and moral values in society.

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The Chief Minister said the Ramayana, composed by Bhagwan Valmiki, was an unparalleled scripture that embodied Indian culture, ideal values of life and human sensitivities. Valmiki’s thoughts inspired people to follow the path of truth, righteousness, duty and humanity, he said, adding that his teachings continued to play an important role in bringing society together and promoting social harmony.

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Saini also distributed tricycles to beneficiaries in need on the occasion. He said providing assistance to those in need and creating opportunities for them to become self-reliant were collective responsibilities of society.

Ensuring access to essential facilities for persons with disabilities, making their lives easier and facilitating their inclusion in the mainstream of society were among the government’s priorities, he said.