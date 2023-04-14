Haryana gurdwara employees end 'dharna'

Amritsar, April 13
The SGPC employees working in Haryana gurdwaras sitting on dharna outside the head office of the SGPC ended their dharna (sit-in) after being assured by the SGPC to resolve their issue.
Around 25 of them were on protest for the past four days demanding their jobs security and transfer back to their native state, Punjab.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that a subcommittee had been formed to certify their cadre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...