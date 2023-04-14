Haryana gurdwara employees end 'dharna'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

The SGPC employees working in Haryana gurdwaras sitting on dharna outside the head office of the SGPC ended their dharna (sit-in) after being assured by the SGPC to resolve their issue.

Around 25 of them were on protest for the past four days demanding their jobs security and transfer back to their native state, Punjab.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that a subcommittee had been formed to certify their cadre.