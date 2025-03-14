Haryana man arrested for attacking SGPC staff, devotees at Golden Temple

A Haryana man allegedly attacked a few SGPC employees and devotees with an iron rod at Guru Ram Dass Serai in the Golden Temple here on Friday, leaving them injured.

He was overpowered and handed over to police.

The SGPC staff found the man roaming suspiciously and asked for his identity; he entered into an argument with the staff who asked him to leave the place.

The man went out, came back armed with an iron rod and attacked the SGPC staff and the devotees who tried to intervene. Four people, including two SGPC sewadars, were injured.

Sarmel Singh, SHO, Kotwali police, said the accused was identified as Zulfan of Haryana. He said he was also injured in the incident. Investigation was on to know what led to the incident.