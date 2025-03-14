DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Haryana man arrested for attacking SGPC staff, devotees at Golden Temple

Haryana man arrested for attacking SGPC staff, devotees at Golden Temple

The SGPC staff find the man roaming suspiciously and ask for his identity
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:07 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Haryana man allegedly attacked a few SGPC employees and devotees with an iron rod at Guru Ram Dass Serai in the Golden Temple here on Friday, leaving them injured.

He was overpowered and handed over to police.

The SGPC staff found the man roaming suspiciously and asked for his identity; he entered into an argument with the staff who asked him to leave the place.

Advertisement

The man went out, came back armed with an iron rod and attacked the SGPC staff and the devotees who tried to intervene. Four people, including two SGPC sewadars, were injured.

Sarmel Singh, SHO, Kotwali police, said the accused was identified as Zulfan of Haryana. He said he was also injured in the incident. Investigation was on to know what led to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper