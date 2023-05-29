Haryana Police stop KMSC women’s delegation from reaching Jantar Mantar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 28

Haryana police today stopped the jatha of women members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from heading to Delhi to take part in the march by women wrestlers to the Parliament.

Extending support to the protesting women wrestlers, the KMSC dispatched a jatha of its local women members to Jantar Mantar in Delhi to support the women wrestlers who have been protesting against alleged sexual harassment and exploitation by the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Haryana police stopped the KMSC convoy forcing them to hold a sit-in on the road. Led by KMSC state president Sukhwinder Singh and senior leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, they held the protest for the entire day.

Talking to Amritsar Tribune over the phone, they said hundreds of women members belonging to the KMSC from Punjab were stopped at Gurdwara Manji Saheb in Ambala. Both sides of the road were closed due to barricading. An unsavoury situation arose when the police made an attempt to confine them within the premises of the gurdwara. After a long struggle, they succeeded in going out on to the road. There again they found that the road was closed as the police had parked heavy vehicles to block the road. So they started a protest on the road. Their attempt to put up tents to protect the members from the searing heat was opposed by the police.

Union had extended support to protesters

