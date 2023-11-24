Haryana youth booked for harassing Amritsar girl

Amritsar, November 23
A youth from Ambala in Haryana was booked for allegedly harassing a girl and her family. He was pressurizing the girl for marriage. The accused even threatened to kill her family or self if she denied his marriage proposal, the complainant alleged.
The accused, identified as Ajay Grover of Rattiya in Ambala, came in contact with the victim through social media. The girl had refused to have any relationship with him. The Amritsar Rural Police have registered a case under the Informational Technology Act against him.
The victim in her complaint to the police alleged that the accused befriended her and started chatting with her on social media. She said one day the accused demanded money from her but she refused him. She alleged Ajay started blackmailing her and she denied to have any relationship with him and therefore blocked his social media accounts.
She alleged the accused traced their contact numbers from the Internet and started calling her family members and said he wanted to marry the victim. She narrated the entire incident to her family. She said the accused did not relent and threatened them that either he would kill her entire family or end life before her residence.
Kamboh police station SHO Amolak Singh, said a case was registered against Ajay Grover.
