Punjab Police claims it has concrete evidence of Kanchanpreet’s role in husband’s criminal syndicate

Following court proceedings concerning Kanchanpreet Kaur — wife of Canada-based gangster Amritpal Singh Bath — the Punjab Police on Sunday firmly reiterated that her arrest was based on concrete evidence of her active involvement in the criminal syndicate run by her husband, and said there is sufficient evidence in the investigation for appeal as per law.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Tarn Taran, Riputapan Singh, said the police will carry out further investigation as per law in FIR No. 208/25 registered at Police Station Jhabal, Tarn Taran, in which accused Kanchanpreet Kaur was released by the court.

“Police have sufficient evidence in the investigation to seek an appeal as per law. After legal scrutiny of the court order, the case will be pursued further in the court,” he said.