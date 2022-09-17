Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer opens mini-forest at old Focal Point

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

On the occasion of World Ozone Day, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer addressed a state-level function organised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board at Guru Nanak Dev University here on Friday.

In his address, Meet Hayer laid stress on the fact that natural resources, such as ozone, which sustains life on the earth, took millions of years to form, but our lifestyles and industrial revolution destroyed it in just 100 years. He said today people needed to understand Guru Sahib’s ‘Pawan Guru Pani Pita’ message and implement it.

He said the state government was serious about implementing the ban on single-use plastic. “The ban on single-use plastic is still going through the awareness phase and if people do not understand, the government will take strict action against those who use, manufacture and sell it. We all should consider it a moral responsibility to plant trees, nurture them, protect the environment from being polluted, not burn the stubble,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a mini forest planted in an area of two and a half acres by the Punjab Pollution Control Board at the old Focal Point, in which 40 types of trees have been planted.