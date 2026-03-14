DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / HC judge inspects Central Jail, interacts with litigants at Lok Adalat

HC judge inspects Central Jail, interacts with litigants at Lok Adalat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:32 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Judicial officials plant saplings to mark the Lok Adalat on Saturday.
Advertisement

Justice Rohit Kapoor, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge of the Amritsar Sessions Division, carried out an inspection of courts and the Central Jail in Amritsar on Saturday.

Advertisement

During the visit, Kapoor inspected various sections of the jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to inmates. He also inaugurated a telemedicine facility to improve healthcare services for prisoners.

Advertisement

The facility will allow inmates to consult doctors through digital platforms without leaving the jail premises. Justice Kapoor also visited the jail hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available for prisoners.

Advertisement

Later, he interacted with litigants who had come to attend the National Lok Adalat and encouraged them to resolve their disputes through mutual settlement.

During the Lok Adalat, several cases were settled with the intervention of the judges. A family dispute listed before Additional Principal Judge of Family Court, Aman Sharma, was successfully resolved.

Advertisement

Further, two loan recovery cases worth Rs 29 lakh, listed before ACJ (Senior Division) Palwinder Singh at Ajnala, were settled for Rs 14 lakh. Another loan case involving Rs 14 lakh was settled for Rs 4 lakh through a full and final compromise.

A total of 46 benches were set up in the Amritsar Sessions Division for the National Lok Adalat. Out of these, 37 benches were established at the Amritsar headquarters, including 35 judicial court benches, one Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court bench and one Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) bench. In addition, five benches were set up at Ajnala and four at Baba Bakala Sahib.

Out of 35,049 cases listed, a total of 33,393 cases were settled amicably.

In an inspiring development, a matrimonial dispute pending before a local court was resolved during the Lok Adalat. The husband and wife, who had been living separately for the last 12 years, agreed to reunite and returned home together with their children.

During the visit, an E-Mulakat facility was also inaugurated to help lawyers communicate digitally with their clients lodged in jails.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts