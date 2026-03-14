HC judge inspects Central Jail, interacts with litigants at Lok Adalat

Justice Rohit Kapoor, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge of the Amritsar Sessions Division, carried out an inspection of courts and the Central Jail in Amritsar on Saturday.

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During the visit, Kapoor inspected various sections of the jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to inmates. He also inaugurated a telemedicine facility to improve healthcare services for prisoners.

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The facility will allow inmates to consult doctors through digital platforms without leaving the jail premises. Justice Kapoor also visited the jail hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available for prisoners.

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Later, he interacted with litigants who had come to attend the National Lok Adalat and encouraged them to resolve their disputes through mutual settlement.

During the Lok Adalat, several cases were settled with the intervention of the judges. A family dispute listed before Additional Principal Judge of Family Court, Aman Sharma, was successfully resolved.

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Further, two loan recovery cases worth Rs 29 lakh, listed before ACJ (Senior Division) Palwinder Singh at Ajnala, were settled for Rs 14 lakh. Another loan case involving Rs 14 lakh was settled for Rs 4 lakh through a full and final compromise.

A total of 46 benches were set up in the Amritsar Sessions Division for the National Lok Adalat. Out of these, 37 benches were established at the Amritsar headquarters, including 35 judicial court benches, one Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court bench and one Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) bench. In addition, five benches were set up at Ajnala and four at Baba Bakala Sahib.

Out of 35,049 cases listed, a total of 33,393 cases were settled amicably.

In an inspiring development, a matrimonial dispute pending before a local court was resolved during the Lok Adalat. The husband and wife, who had been living separately for the last 12 years, agreed to reunite and returned home together with their children.

During the visit, an E-Mulakat facility was also inaugurated to help lawyers communicate digitally with their clients lodged in jails.