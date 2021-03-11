HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

MP Gurjeet Aujla, Amritsar Congress (urban) president Ashwani Pappu and other councillors during a press conference in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay on dissolving the sub-committees of the Municipal Corporation.

Councillor Kale Shah had moved court against the decision of the MC Commissioner to dissolve the committees.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amritsar Congress (urban) president Ashwani Pappu and other councillors claimed that it was a major achievement of the Congress against the unconstitutional move of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said: “The sub-committees of the MC were constituted by the General House. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu used his power unconstitutionally and MC Commissioner dissolved the committees. No one has the right to dissolve the sub-committees as it was constituted by the General House. We had asked the Mayor to prove his majority in the General House to dissolve the committees. Otherwise, the Mayor can’t dissolve the sub-committees.”

The MC has even allotted the rooms of sub-committee chairmen to various officials. Aujla said: “AAP formed the government with the assurance to change the system. If they are also going to take unconstitutional decisions and use force to remove chairmen of the sub-committees, we will fight for the rights. After the court orders, the chairmen of sub-committees will claim their offices. If the MC will not provide it, we will fight for this too.”

The MC General House had passed a resolution in 2018 to constitute subcommittees to keep a check on various departments. The House had delegated the powers to the Mayor to appoint the chairmen of sub-committees. On the proposal of the House, the Mayor had constituted sub-committees on water and sewerage, municipal town planning, estate wing, horticulture that also provided jobs on compassionate grounds.

