He promised, he delivered; his allies repaid by voting him back

The re-run of Gurpreet Singh Panesar as the president of the Amritsar Bar Association reflects the trust the legal fraternity has in his leadership.

Those contesting the Bar elections are chosen on the basis of their contribution to development and say in various matters.

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By this standard, his performance turns out to be a huge success as Panesar won this election by a margin of 977 votes.

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The last time, the margin was 275. The 49-year-old advocate says the rise in the number of votes was due to development works done for the welfare of the legal fraternity.

The approval of 2.5 acres for the construction of chambers for advocates, providing amenities with an investment of Rs 15 lakh on the Bar premises and installation of interlocking tiles in the parking

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area earned him the legal fraternity’s praise; and the result is out there.

He secured a grant of Rs 15 lakh from the MPLAD fund from MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla to restore and repair library, conference hall, Bar president room and the canteen.

The most taxing job for him was to secure an approval to get flats vacated from police officials situated next to the district administrative complex; and make way for chambers on the 2.5 acres.

The construction had been hanging fire since 2015; and the headway meant a lot to the Bar members. Panesar stated that about 100 families had already vacated the flats. He divulged that he put up a demand of raising about 1,500 chambers.

He has been practising at the Bar for the past 25 years. After doing LLB from Guru Nanak Dev University, he joined his father Kulwinder Singh, who

has been in the district court since 1983.

For the next term, his goal is to ensure that adequate chambers are built at the right place.

He said two elevators, being installed at the

complex, would start operating by the last quarter of this year.