A head constable was shot dead late Sunday night near the new bus stand, with senior officers maintaining that the incident is part of a series of attacks on police personnel.

SSP Aditya said Head Constable (HC) Vinod Kumar had arrived at the local bus stand from Sangrur, where he had gone for a training stint.

“He signalled to two bike-borne turbaned youths to give him a lift. He was sandwiched between the two youths when he was fired upon after they reached the Maan-Kaur village bypass. Investigations in the case are in progress and we have various leads which we are exploring,” said the SSP.

Vinod Kumar was going to his house in Pandori village, 2 km away from the bus stand, when the incident took place.

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Several checkposts were established in and around the city after news of the murder spread.

The body was taken into possession by the police. A post-mortem examination was later conducted at Gurdaspur Civil Hospital.

CM Mann announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the deceased’s family. An additional Rs 1 crore will be given by HDFC Bank.

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Police officers are facing a rise in targeted attacks and public confrontations following a combination of factors like cross-border and narco-terror threats and public anger over the state’s deep-rooted drug problem.

Several ASIs and patrol officers have been ambushed by unidentified assailants. Grenade attacks and low-intensity explosive incidents have also kept security forces on high alert.

In the case of HC Vinod Kumar, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for his killing.

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In October, ASI Iqbal Singh was murdered in Tarn Taran district. He was reportedly shot near Naushehra Pannuan village, under the jurisdiction of the Sarhali police station.

According to the police, the assailants had abandoned their motorcycle and fled the scene in a car.

An ASI of the GRP, Sukhchain Singh, was targeted while returning home from duty in Amritsar in October. Three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on the ASI, leaving him injured.

ASI Sukhchain Singh was on his way home to Jagdev Khurd village, located within the Ajnala police station area. In September, ASI Harjit Singh was killed in Amritsar. He was shot by unidentified assailants while on night duty in the Gate Hakima area. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died during treatment. Investigations had revealed that after shooting ASI Harjit Singh, the accused returned to the scene and recorded a 30-40 second video. Later, the police neutralised one of the suspects involved in the murder during an encounter.