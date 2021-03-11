Health advisory: Keep body hydrated to fight heatwave

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

In view of the rising temperature, the district Health Department has issued a health advisory for the general public and asked them to take ample precautions while going out.

The Health Department has asked residents to be extra cautious during peak temperature from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said people must increase their liquid intake during the summer season to fight dehydration.

“One must drink some liquid before leaving for any place when it is hot and the sun is overhead,” he said, adding that lassi, nimbu pani and sharbats help in keeping the body hydrated.

The health official said elderly persons and infants should be protected from heat and be provided a comfortable environment.

“People must inculcate the habit of carrying a water bottle with them and should avoid drinking cold drinks being sold in the market,” he said.

The department has also asked schools to ensure supply of cold water for students. Transporters have also been asked to ensure first-aid box and drinking water in their vehicles, he said.

He said in case of any complications as heatstroke, residents can call 108 for ambulance service and 104 for medical assistance.