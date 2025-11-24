Health awareness programme held at yoga institute in city

The Indian Yoga Institute on Sunday organised a health awareness programme at the SL Bhawan School premises, where senior official of the institute, Ved Prakash Rathi, addressed participants on the role of yoga and a balanced diet in preventing lifestyle diseases.

The event saw the participation of yoga sadhaks and representatives from various centres across Amritsar. The programme began with the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra by Girdhari Lal, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Ved Prakash Rathi along with Kishore, Varinder Dhawan, Satish Mahajan, Sunil Kapoor, Manmohan Kapoor, Master Mohanlal and Pramod Sodhi.

Addressing the gathering, Rathi said rising stress levels and ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders and heart diseases have become common. He highlighted that regular yoga practice, combined with a simple and nutritious diet, can help people lead disease-free and joyful lives. Even small changes in lifestyle, he said, can bring significant improvements.

"Yogasanas and pranayama are more effective than medicines in many cases. They enhance both physical and mental health," he added. He emphasised consuming fresh, seasonal fruits, vegetables, whole grains and adequate water for better digestion, controlled blood pressure and a stronger immune system.

Rathi further noted that adopting a yogic lifestyle leads to weight control, improved energy levels and relief from several health issues. He said millions are benefiting from the Indian Yoga

sInstitute's motto, "Do Yoga, Stay Healthy," and encouraged all to connect with yoga.