Health camp marks World Water Day

Amritsar, March 22

The Municipal Corporation in association with Larson and Turbo company organised a health check-up camp at the site of the under-construction water treatment plant near Vallah in which free services were rendered to construction workers and residents of nearby villages. The camp was organised to mark World Water Day.

A world bank funded government project for the supply of canal water after treatment to the city residents is being underway as part of which apart from the two water treatment plants, the construction of 51 overhead water tanks and laying of 118 km long water pipeline is going on.

Project in-charge Kuldeep Singh Saini said, “For timely completion of the project it is required that the workforce is healthy and fit to work. The health check-up camp was also open for local residents who were provided free diagnostic services as diabetes, tuberculosis and HIV tests. Patients were also provided medicines free of cost.”

