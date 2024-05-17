Health Department holds rally to create awareness on dengue

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, May 16

The Health Department under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kohli organised an awareness rally on Thursday to mark National Dengue Day. Officials of the department and nursing students took part in the rally.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kohli, while addressing the gathering, said water accumulates and stagnates at many points during the rainy season and it has to be drained as it helps in the breeding of mosquitoes which causes dengue.

Dr Kohli said that people must not gather waste items in houses as these too help mosquitoes breed. He laid stress on wearing shirts with full sleeves as a precautionary measure against the mosquitoes. Dr Varinderpal Kaur, District Immunisation Officer, Dr Ashish Gupta and Dr Sukhbir Kaur, Family Welfare Officer, were among those who addressed the gathering.

