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Home / Amritsar / Health department intensifies fight against TB with 100-day campaign

Health department intensifies fight against TB with 100-day campaign

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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The Health Department will go door-to-door to screen potential TB patients.
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The 100 Days TB Free India Campaign was launched in the district on the occasion of World TB Day on Tuesday.

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Civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh Bajwa stated that the main objective of the campaign is to identify TB patients on time and provide them treatment. He said that teams from the Health Department will go door-to-door to screen potential TB patients so that no one was deprived of treatment.

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He added that patients who do not visit the hospital would be located and provided free treatment in government hospitals. CHOs will also play an important role in this 100-day campaign.

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District TB officer Dr Vinay Tandon said that if a patient completes the full 194-day course of medication, the disease can be completely cured. In addition, screening will be conducted for about 30 per cent of the total population in the villages. He also mentioned that TB medicines are provided free of cost to all patients, who are continuously monitored by the Health Department to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Health Department appealed to the public that anyone experiencing symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, or unexplained weight loss should immediately contact the nearest government health centre.

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