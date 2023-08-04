Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

A meeting of eye specialists and ophthalmic officers from across the district was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar to review the situation arising due to increase in cases of conjunctivitis among city residents.

Speaking during the meeting Dr Vijay Kumar said as the climate was changing in the rainy season, there was a significant rise in the cases of eye flu. He said the Eye Departments of government hospitals need to be vigilant in this regard.

He said it was important to make patients aware regarding the symptoms of eye infections. He said it would help them take precautions and keep infections at bay.

He appealed to people to avoid going to crowded areas and regularly wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser. Dr Kumar said washing eyes with running water and wearing glasses could help in preventing infections.

The Civil Surgeon said people should avoid sharing handkerchiefs, towels or clothes to prevent spread of infections. He said swimming at public places should be avoided.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur said the common symptoms of eye flu (conjunctivitis) were red eyes, swelling or itching in eyes, sticky eyes, pain and fever.

She said, “If any person notices such symptoms, he/she should immediately go to the nearest health centre and get treatment from expert doctors. People should avoid home remedies.”

District nodal officer Dr Shalu Agarwal and ophthalmic officer Sandeep Jayani were also present on the occasion.