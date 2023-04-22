Health Department kicks off MR vaccination campaign

Amritsar, April 21

The district Health Department on Thursday organised a meeting of the task force for the control of measles and rubella diseases. The meeting was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh. Representatives of various government departments also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, district immunisation officer Dr Kawaljit Singh noted that measles and rubella are a major cause of child deaths in the country. He said that these diseases are highly infectious and spread easily from one child to another.

He said that the Health Department has initiated a campaign to immunise children against these diseases under which they would be given two doses. He added that the children aged between nine months and 15 years are required to be immunised.

Dr Singh said in case a pregnant woman gets infected by rubella, her child could be born with physical disabilities and other critical conditions. He added that the vaccine is completely safe and all parents must get their children immunised.

Child specialist from Government Medical College Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, district epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan and others were also present on the occasion. — TNS

Two doses to be administered