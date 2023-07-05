Health Department staff's strike enters 2nd day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 4

The indefinite hunger strike by employees working on an outsource and contractual basis in the Health Department entered the second day at the Civil Hospital, Patti, here on Tuesday.

The employees, under the banner of Coordination Committee of Paramedical and Health Employees, Punjab, were holding the protest as they had not been paid their salaries for over the eight months. A number of other unions have also extended their support to the agitating employees.

Addressing on the occasion, Narinder Kaur, Harjinder Singh Jand and other leaders said the employees who had not been paid their salaries included sanitation workers, staff nurses and other paramedical staff. The leaders said they had approached the higher authorities urging them to release their salaries, but their genuine demands were not fulfilled.

They warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands were not fulfilled. They said they were unable to make ends meet in this time of inflation and no shopkeeper was ready to give them daily-use items on loan.