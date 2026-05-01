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Home / Amritsar / Health Dept collects 8 samples in anti-adulteration campaign

Health Dept collects 8 samples in anti-adulteration campaign

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:09 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Health Department officials collect samples from a shop in Amritsar.
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Officials of the district Health Department on Tuesday collected eight samples of food items, mainly milk products, from various shops across the city. The drive was conducted as part of the department’s ongoing campaign against adulterated milk and milk products.

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Earlier on Monday, the department had collected seven samples of milk products during a similar inspection drive. Assistant Commissioner (Food) Rajinderpal Singh said inspections were carried out at shops located near Lohgarh and Shaheeda Sahib Gurdwara.

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He said a total of eight samples — four of paneer, one of khoya, two of ghee and one of ladoos — were collected from six shops during Tuesday’s drive.

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Rajinderpal Singh said that on Monday, apart from collecting food samples, the department had also seized 45 bags of milk powder from Bihari Dairy in the Verka area.

All the samples have been sent to the food testing laboratory at Kharar for analysis. Singh said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers whose samples fail to meet quality standards.

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Health officials stated that while milk production declines during the summer months, the demand for milk and milk products increases, creating opportunities for some unscrupulous elements to indulge in adulteration.

The department has also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any shopkeeper found selling adulterated food items. Officials added that the campaign against adulteration would be intensified further in the coming days.

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