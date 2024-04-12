Health Dept collects samples from five shops

Amritsar, April 11
A team of the Health Department visited the Dhab Wasti Ram area in the city for a surprise check here during which samples of food items were collected from five shops.
Rajinderpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety), said the team collected samples of food ingredients from three wholesale merchants, besides samples from two sweetmeat shops. Singh said shopkeepers in the area closed their shops when they learnt about the arrival of the health team after which they initiated proceedings to seal shops.
“On this, shopkeepers opened their shops and were ready for an inspection,” he said. He said all samples were sent for testing and action against shopkeepers would depend on the outcome of the report.
