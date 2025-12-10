DT
Home / Amritsar / Health Dept discusses steps to reduce maternal, infant mortality

Health Dept discusses steps to reduce maternal, infant mortality

Officials say proper counselling and regular check-ups are essential to reduce maternal mortality

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:40 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
Civil Surgeon Satinder Singh Bajaj during a meeting of department officials in Amritsar on Tuesday.
The Health Department organised a special meeting on maternal death review at the Civil Surgeon’s office here on Tuesday. The meeting focused on steps needed to reduce deaths of pregnant women and newborns in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Satinderjit Singh Bajaj said the timely registration of pregnant women and regular antenatal check-ups can greatly help in preventing maternal and child deaths. He stressed that when pregnant women receive proper medical care at the right time, many complications can be avoided.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat led the review of recent maternal death cases. She said early registration makes it easier to identify high-risk pregnancies. Such cases can then be referred to specialist doctors for advanced care, ensuring safer deliveries for both mothers and babies, she added.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur, District MEIO Amardeep Singh, Deputy Superintendent Kamal Bhalla and other health staff members also attended the meeting.

Officials said awareness at the village level, proper counselling and regular check-ups are essential to reduce maternal mortality. They added that the Health Department will continue taking steps to ensure safe motherhood across the district.

