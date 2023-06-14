Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, June 13

Representatives of the employees working in the Health Department on contractual basis met Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai here on Tuesday and presented him with a charter of demands asking for the release of their salaries withheld for the last six months. The representatives were led by Harbanspal Singh, Romesh Kumar Shergil and Dharma Singh Patti.

The representatives said the employees mostly belonged to Class IV. The employees were not only those on contractual basis but also included the outsourced staff. The employees expressed their resentment over blocking of their salaries and said it was creating problems for their families. The employees claimed that the Civil Surgeon assured them that their salaries would be released within a week or so.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Ramandeep Singh Padda also accompanied the Civil Surgeon.