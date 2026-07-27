Health Dept holds meeting over deworming campaign in Amritsar

The Health Department in collaboration with the district administration held a meeting of the district task force on Monday to review preparations for the upcoming National Deworming Day campaign. ADC Pallavi Sharma released an awareness poster on the occasion and urged all departments to work together to ensure the success of the programme.

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Addressing the meeting, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Naresh Kumar said that National Deworming Day will be observed on August 10 across the district.

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