Health Dept issues challans to 30 under anti-tobacco drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 14

The district Health Department has asked tobacco sellers and users to religiously follow the guidelines of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act (COTPA) and ban on smoking at public places.

Dr Jaganjot Kaur, Nodal Officer for National Tobacco Control Programme, said: “We have already initiated a drive to check the violations and in this regard, 22 shopkeepers and eight individuals were issued challans for violation of COPTA and ban on smoking at public places.” She said the drive would be further intensified in the coming days.

The Nodal Officer has warned cigarette vendors against selling tobacco products to minors. She said: “Selling tobacco products within 100 yards of the periphery of any educational institution is a punishable offence. We are trying to keep the young generation away from the scourge of tobacco and any shopkeeper found selling tobacco to children would be severely dealt with.” She said school and college managements should also ensure that there are no cigarette shops near their educational institutions and in case of violations, they must report these to the Health Department.”

The official stated that selling loose cigarettes to users is also an offence. She said action was also being taken against the vendors selling substandard products. “Cigarette smoking is injurious to health as it causes cancer of various kinds apart from giving rise to lung problems,” she said, adding that the family members of smokers also are affected as they too inhale the same air.