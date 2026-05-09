Health Dept launches ‘Har Shukarwar Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign in Amritsar

The Health Department, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, on Friday launched the ‘Har Shukarwar Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign from the Service Club at Company Bagh to strengthen dengue prevention measures ahead of the monsoon season.

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The campaign comprises anti-larva activities, fogging, spraying and awareness drives across the city.

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Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur said waterlogging during the rainy season often led to mosquito breeding and stressed that dengue prevention was a collective responsibility. She appealed to residents to cooperate with the Health Department in eliminating stagnant water from their surroundings.

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She urged people to check coolers, refrigerator trays, flower pots, water tanks and discarded items every Friday to ensure that water did not accumulate in them. Residents were also advised to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents.

District epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said dengue was a viral disease spread through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito. She added that symptoms included high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, vomiting and bleeding from the nose or gums.

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She appealed to people showing symptoms of dengue to visit government hospitals immediately for free testing and treatment.