Health Dept notifies helpline numbers to report dengue cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

In view of the dengue season, the Health Department has constituted 44 rapid response teams in the district to take prompt action in case of an outbreak in the area.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that so far the district has not reported a single case of the disease. “We have screened a total of 119 suspected cases but all tested negative. Besides, 285 persons have been issued challans after dengue larvae was detected on their premises.”

The Health Department has also notified 10 emergency helpline numbers which can be contacted by the residents in case of an emergency. The residents can also contact the District Control Room on the telephone number 0183-2211864.

The helpline numbers for Baba Bakala 9877431522, Ajnala 8837739877, Lopoke 9855512170, Ramdas 9876227470, Verka 8847697138, Majitha 9417365835, Tarsikka 6280086546, Mannawala 9815402421 and Mehta 9501521985 have also been made public.

After a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday, the Civil Surgeon said that 15 teams of the department were conducting inspections to detect and destroy dengue larvae. He said that dengue is an easily preventable disease provided the residents do not let mosquitoes breed in or near their homes.

Dr Vijay Kumar said that all the private hospitals have been asked to notify the Health Department immediately in case a suspected dengue patient reports at their doorstep.

#dengue