Health Dept oblivious to threat from dengue, malaria in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 6

While it is the duty of the Health Department to make people aware of the threat from diseases like dengue and malaria, officials themselves have been found lacking in taking the required steps in this connection.

In a meeting held recently, directions were issued to officials to not to allow water to stagnate in their office surroundings. On the contrary, filthy water had been accumulating at the main gate of the joint complex of the office of the Civil Surgeon and Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, for over two weeks.

Dalwinder Singh Pannu, a social worker, said he had been raising the issue with the authorities concerned but to no avail with the result that the place has become a breeding spot for dengue larvae. Six positive cases of dengue were recently detected in the district which failed to wake the Health Department from slumber.

Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon, said the issue was in his notice and he had instructed the SMO, Tarn Taran, to get the stagnant water drained from the spot. He said the water from the complex would be drained by Monday.

#dengue #Tarn Taran