Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

Amritsar, November 9
Continuing its drive against the sale of substandard and unhygienic foods, a district health team destroyed over 50 kilos of sweets from two shops in Pandori Waraich near here on Thursday. Food Safety Assistant Commissioner Rajinderpal Singh said they had also collected fives samples, including that of cham cham, barfi, gulab jamun and ladoos.
Rajinder Pal Singh said during their visit to the shops it was found that sweets were being prepared in a very unhygienic environment after which they were issued notices. He said food manufacturers were required to keep areas in and around kitchen clean and hygienic.
“It was found that some manufacturers were using substandard chemical colours for making sweets which is harmful for the consumers,” he said. In its drive earlier this week, the department had seized 337 kilos of substandard khoya and nearly 600 kilos of petha.
The health officials said the food checking drive was aimed at checking the sale of substandard and spurious food items as some shopkeepers were trying to make most of the festival season by selling poor quality products.
