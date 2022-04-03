Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

Members of the medical fraternity on Saturday went on a one-day strike in protest against rising cases of violence against medical professionals, in the city. The doctors boycotted OPDs at Government Medical College, Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Medical Sciences and all private hospitals. The doctors attended only emergency cases.

The suicide of a Rajasthan-based gynaecologist, Archana Sharma, after she was booked for negligence following the death of a patient has again brought the spotlight on the violence being faced by members of the medical fraternity.

“When a patient undergoing treatment at a hospital dies, his or her family and relatives accuse doctors of negligence and sometimes resort to violence,” doctors alleged.

They alleged “politicians and administration officials make doctors a scapegoat under pressure from the family”. “Dr Archana was booked under Section 302 of the IPC without any investigation or expert opinion. Her suicide has pained us and we demand that justice be delivered to her,” said Dr RS Sethi.

Dr Jaspreet Grover said, “Medical practice has become difficult to pursue as we feel insecure and vulnerable. Even politicians and bureaucrats are insensitive towards the plight of the medical fraternity.”

Dr Ashok Uppal, “A stringent Act should be enacted by the Centre to address problems faced by the doctors.” He said different Acts enacted by state governments were not being implemented sincerely. They said no doctor wanted his patient dead due to negligence. The fallout of violent acts would be that doctors would hesitate to handle patients who could be saved, but at the same time they would have a high chance of mortality during the treatment.