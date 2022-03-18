Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

In a new set of instructions issued to the health employees, the department has asked them to wear proper uniform during the duty hours. The other instructions are coming to the workplace on time, ensuring cleanliness at the workplace and carrying identity cards while on work.

The circular also asks employees to behave gently and speak respectfully to the patients and their attendants. The department has also asked the employees to wear an apron or lab coat as applicable for different cadres.

The department has also asked the civil surgeons to ensure that medicines and lab tests, which are free of cost, are made available to general public. With the new government considering the health and education sectors as two key areas on which the general public is mostly dependent, the instructions are aimed at providing better services to them.

In the absence of proper uniform, the general public often fails to recognise employees. “In case the employees are wearing uniforms, the general public would recognise them and ask them about the service they need.”

As medical care at private hospitals is too costly for poor families, the government hospitals are the places where they turn up to seek help. With a number of problems at government hospitals, the poor masses would be greatly relieved if the new government manages to improve the facilities there.