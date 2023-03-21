Health Minister Balbir opens yoga training session at GRAU

Our Corespondent

Hoshiarpur, March 20

Dr Balbir Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research and Elections, today launched the state-level training of the first batch of trainers for CM’s Yogshala at Guru Ravidas Ayurved University (GRAU), Hoshiarpur.

In the presence of Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Dr Balbir Singh said that these trainers would fulfil Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s dream of making Punjab colourful and healthy.

This first batch consisting of 80 trainers, 10 supervisors and two resource persons would provide yoga training absolutely free of cost to the people in five cities of the state namely Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Phagwara to keep them healthy.

The health minister said, “All these trainers are diploma holders and experts in their work, but still they are being given special training from March 20 to April 5.” He said this movement, started from Hoshiarpur would be made a mass movement and around 8,000 such trainers across the state would give yoga training to keep the residents of the state physically and mentally fit.

He said, “If we bring changes in our food habits and lifestyle, we can lead a healthy and disease-free life”. He said Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University would be developed as a ‘Naturopathy Centre’ and an Ayurveda garden would be built here.