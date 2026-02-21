Health Minister stresses role of new technology in pathology

The three-day International Pathology Conference at Government Medical College was inaugurated here today by Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister, Dr Balbir Singh. The conference is being organised under the aegis of the Association of Indian Pathologists in North America and the Indian College of Pathologists. Leading pathologists, medical teachers, researchers and healthcare professionals from India and abroad are taking part in the event. The conference aims to promote international cooperation in the field of pathology.

Advertisement

Speaking at the inaugural session, Dr Balbir Singh said that holding such a conference in the holy city of Amritsar will help in adopting new research and modern techniques in pathology. He said the conference provides a dynamic platform to share advanced research, new diagnostic methods and innovative teaching practices. He added that the exchange of knowledge among experts will greatly benefit the medical field.

Advertisement

The Health Minister also highlighted steps taken by the Punjab Government to improve healthcare services. He said that infrastructure in government hospitals has been upgraded and modern medical equipment has been provided. Specialist doctors are also being recruited. He added that people are receiving free and quality treatment near their homes through Aam Aadmi Clinics and under the Chief Minister’s Health Scheme, which provides free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family every year.

Advertisement

Dr Avnish Kumar, Director, Medical Education and Research Punjab, said the conference celebrates scientific excellence and reflects the spirit and heritage of Amritsar. He stressed the importance of new technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, in modern pathology.

Head of the Department of Pathology, Dr Parmeet Kaur Bagga, welcomed the delegates and spoke about the key role of pathology in medicine. The conference will include plenary lectures, workshops, poster presentations and panel discussions on topics like molecular pathology, haematology and laboratory medicine.