Health Minister visits Govt Medical College, announces new projects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 7

The state government is committed towards improving health services. This was stated by Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh after a meeting with officials of the Government Medical College (GMC) here on Monday.

The minister announced new projects at the college including construction of an administrative block, residences for doctors, air conditioning of nursing college, multilevel car parking, upgradation of blood bank and construction of three canteens.

The minister also asked the Public Works Department, Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) and Public Health Department to permanently depute a junior engineer (JE) at the college to ensure that no problems were faced in the daily routine functioning of the hospital.

The minister asked officials concerned to complete the work of State Cancer Institute by October 31. He later visited different blocks of the upcoming institute.