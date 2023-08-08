Health Minister visits Govt Medical College, announces new projects

Amritsar, August 7
The state government is committed towards improving health services. This was stated by Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh after a meeting with officials of the Government Medical College (GMC) here on Monday.
The minister announced new projects at the college including construction of an administrative block, residences for doctors, air conditioning of nursing college, multilevel car parking, upgradation of blood bank and construction of three canteens.
The minister also asked the Public Works Department, Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) and Public Health Department to permanently depute a junior engineer (JE) at the college to ensure that no problems were faced in the daily routine functioning of the hospital.
The minister asked officials concerned to complete the work of State Cancer Institute by October 31. He later visited different blocks of the upcoming institute.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress questions PM Modi's silence on Manipur, BJP's nationalism
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opens discussion on no-confidence m...
No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey
Also raises issue of Supreme Court stay on Rahul Gandhi's co...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...