Health notes: Obesity awareness event held

Amritsar: An obesity expert, Dr Arun K Sharma who is a consultant at Fortis Escorts Hospital, during an awareness event organised to mark World Obesity Day stated that obesity is a global health crisis that has reached alarming proportions in recent decades. As per the WHO Global Health data, close to 2.5 billion adults were overweight and around 890 million of these individuals are obese. The global prevalence of obesity has increased by more than three times in the last four decades, with a significant rise in countries, including low and middle-income nations like India and other South Asian countries.

Sports event organised

Amritsar: Amandeep Group of Hospitals successfully celebrated its Annual Sports Day, the event that showcased the spirit of unity, fitness and enthusiasm across its 11 verticals. This grand event saw participation from all of Amandeep's teams, representing various locations including Srinagar, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, the Nursing College, Jammu OPD, Accuris Laboratory and Amandeep Diagnostics. Teams from across the hospitals and other facilities competed in several exciting sporting events, fostering camaraderie and teamwork while promoting physical fitness.

DC urges addicts to seek rehab

Amritsar: The Deputy Commissioner has assured that de-addiction centres and rehabilitation centres in district have ample supplies of medicines and facilities. She made this statement during a meeting with head of the Swami Vivekananda De-addiction Centre and Rehabilitation Centre. Sawhney emphasised that addiction is a treatable disease and encouraged individuals to seek help at these centres. For assistance and inquiries, individuals can dial the 24-hour helpline number 1800 137 6754. TNS