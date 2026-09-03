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Home / Amritsar / Health officials in Amritsar step up drive against dengue

Health officials in Amritsar step up drive against dengue

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:57 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Health Department on Thursday intensified its dengue prevention drive.

Fogging was carried out and awareness created in various government schools, colleges and universities in the city.

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During a programme at Guru Nanak Dev University, Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij said though water accumulation was common during the rainy season, it could turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

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She appealed to residents to check water stagnation in their houses every week and clean refrigerators, water tanks and flower pots.

Preventing mosquito breeding was the most effective way to control dengue, she added.

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Dr Vij also advised people to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents whenever required.

District epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur urged people showing dengue-like symptoms to avoid self-medication.

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