Health schemes reviewed

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A meeting of the district Health Department to review the progress of the ongoing health programmes and schemes was conducted at the Civil Surgeon’s office here. It was attended by district programme officers and SMOs. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said working of mother and child care programme, Janani Sishu Suraksha Karyakaram, Janani Suraksha Yojana, family planning, immunisation, dengue and malaria control, communicable diseases, TB and leprosy treatment programmes, food sampling, COTPA implementation and other programmes were discussed. He said the programme officers were instructed to complete the targets and ensure that residents get better health services. TNS

150-kg lahan seized in Patti

Tarn Taran: Patti police seized 150-kg lahan and five live cartridges from the house of a Patti resident identified as Prabhjit Singh on Monday. The team led by SI Amrik Singh raided the house and recovered lahan and cartridges. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered.