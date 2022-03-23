Health schemes reviewed

Amritsar: A meeting of the district Health Department to review the progress of the ongoing health programmes and schemes was conducted at the Civil Surgeon’s office here. It was attended by district programme officers and SMOs. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said working of mother and child care programme, Janani Sishu Suraksha Karyakaram, Janani Suraksha Yojana, family planning, immunisation, dengue and malaria control, communicable diseases, TB and leprosy treatment programmes, food sampling, COTPA implementation and other programmes were discussed. He said the programme officers were instructed to complete the targets and ensure that residents get better health services. TNS
150-kg lahan seized in Patti
Tarn Taran: Patti police seized 150-kg lahan and five live cartridges from the house of a Patti resident identified as Prabhjit Singh on Monday. The team led by SI Amrik Singh raided the house and recovered lahan and cartridges. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at Hussainiwala, Khatkar Kalan; announces anti-corruption action helpline number
The Punjab CM declared holiday on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom d...
As cases decline, Centre ends Covid containment measures from March 31; wearing of face mask to continue
The Centre had on March 24, 2020 issued orders and guideline...
Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Crowd goes crazy as Saminder Singh Dhindsa won hearts with h...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...