Health services collapsed in Tarn Taran: Patti ex-MLA

Tarn Taran, January 30
The Congress party workers held a meeting in Patti and condemned the state government for not filling the posts of medical specialists at Patti Civil Hospital.
Former Patti MLA Harminder Singh and president of District Congress Committee while addressing the party workers on Monday said certain posts of medical specialists in the hospital had been lying vacant. He said that the dialysis unit donated to the hospital was non-functional.
He added that in the district a large number of posts of the medical specialists were vacant because of which the medical services had collapsed in the district. He said that all the seven posts of medical officers in community health Centre (CHC) in Khemkaran were vacant and the condition was same many other hospitals.
