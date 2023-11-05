Health team seizes 600 kg of petha, collects samples

Amritsar, November 4
A health team seized 600 kg of petha from a manufacturing unit located on the Majitha bypass here on Saturday. The health team stated that the sweet was being prepared in an unhygienic condition after which three samples were collected from the spot.
Rajinder Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, said samples were sent to a food testing lab. He said the team had also collected three samples of jalebi and amriti to check the quality and quantity of colours used in them.
He said the Health Department had initiated a special drive to check the quality of food products being sold in market during the festival season.
