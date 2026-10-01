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Home / Amritsar / Health teams inspect Blinkit stores, fish market

Health teams inspect Blinkit stores, fish market

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A health official inspects a store in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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Health Department teams on Wednesday inspected five Blinkit stores and the fish market as part of their ongoing drive against food adulteration and directed the stores to maintain strict hygiene practices on their premises.

The teams also collected 20 spice samples for surveillance and seized two enforcement samples after resolving a complaint, District Health Officer-cum-Designated Food Safety Officer Manjit Singh Rataul said.

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The latest action is part of the department’s ongoing enforcement campaign, under which 312 milk samples have been collected and 295 inspections conducted in the district since April. According to the department’s progress report up to September 28, 52 curd samples had also been collected to check the quality of food products and ensure compliance with food safety norms.

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Dr Rataul said legal action had been initiated in several cases involving alleged violations. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had imposed fines totalling Rs 40,000 in four cases, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner court had imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.79 lakh in 36 cases.

The department has also filed one case in the CJM court and 47 cases in the ADC court, while further action in several other cases is under process.

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Officials said action had also been taken against food products, including the seizure of 720 kg of alleged adulterated pinni and 70 kg of paneer. Six food items were seized and 40 laboratory reports were recorded during the enforcement exercise.

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