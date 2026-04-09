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Home / Amritsar / Health union submits memo, demands mobile allowance in Tarn Taran

Health union submits memo, demands mobile allowance in Tarn Taran

Leaders threaten protest if demands not met

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:24 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Leaders of the ANM-LHV present a memorandum to the civil surgeon in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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The district branch of the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery-Lady Health Visitor (ANM-LHV) Union submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to civil surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai at his office on Tuesday. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would have no option but to resort to agitation.

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District president Davinder Kaur, district general secretary Amarpal Kaur Mianwind, Sandeep Kaur Kadgil, Sukhbir Kaur Chabal, Prabhdeep Kaur, and other leaders brought the matter to the officer’s notice, stating that in the state of Punjab, all regular ANMs and LHVs receive a mobile allowance, whereas for the past few years, ANM-LHVs of Tarn Taran district have not been given this allowance. They described this as sheer oppression and injustice, which will not be tolerated.

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The leaders also said that the department should make proper arrangements for the delivery and collection of vaccines and that responsibility should rest with higher officials. They emphasised that ANM-LHVs should not be held responsible if vaccines do not reach on time or if vaccination sessions are disrupted. They further demanded written guidelines regarding birth and death registration to prevent unnecessary difficulties.

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President Davinder Kaur stated that if their demands and issues were not resolved within a few days, they would launch a strong agitation. She added that Dr Rai assured them that their demands and concerns would be addressed on priority and that no problems would be allowed to persist.

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