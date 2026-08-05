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Home / Amritsar / Healthcare, sustainability go hand in hand: Doc

Healthcare, sustainability go hand in hand: Doc

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:40 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar.
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For Batala-based general surgeon Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, caring for patients extends far beyond the operation theatre. An environmentalist as much as a physician, he believes that safeguarding human health is inseparable from protecting the planet, asserting that pollution and climate change have become major drivers of disease.

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“Humans are altering not only the face of the earth, but the composition of the stratosphere too,” says Dr Nijjar, who maintains that ecological degradation is directly linked to rising health concerns.

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According to him, toxins in the air, water and soil contribute to ailments such as asthma, cardiovascular diseases and cancers, while rising global temperatures are expanding the spread of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. “Treating symptoms with pharmaceuticals, however effective they may be, is not enough if a polluted environment continues to make people sick,” he says.

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A soft-spoken and affable personality, Dr Nijjar studied at a government high school in Ajnala, a border town in Amritsar district. He began learning English in Class VI and went on to master the language. After completing his pre-medical studies at DAV College, Jalandhar, he earned his MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Amritsar, in the early 1970s.

He was appointed as the youngest specialist surgeon at the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur, where he served for four years. At the time, he was the district’s only surgeon, serving the patients round the clock under challenging circumstances.

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In the mid-1980s, Dr Nijjar established Nijjar Surgical Hospital in Batala, which was very successful. His work later earned recognition from Dubai-based philanthropist Dr SPS Oberoi, who inducted him as a senior member of the Board of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust. Dr Nijjar also served on the Board of Management of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

In 2001, he founded the Uttam Singh Nijjar Charitable, Educational and Welfare Trust in memory of his father. The trust runs schools and several charitable initiatives. Its activities are overseen by his wife, Dr Satinder Kaur Nijjar, a practising gynaecologist and former hockey player.

Emphasising on the growing convergence between medicine and environmental stewardship, Dr Nijjar says, “Global health is increasingly being viewed as an extension of the medical oath which means protecting human life requires protecting the earth that sustains it.” His philosophy underlies a simple yet powerful belief: the future of public health depends as much on preserving the environment as it does on advanced developments in medical sciences.

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