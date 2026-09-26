Heart attack increasingly affecting young people, warn docs

Heart attacks are increasingly affecting younger people. As many as 149 cases of ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) were treated at a hospital in Amritsar between April 2025 and August 2026. Of these, 148 patients underwent emergency procedures to clear blocked heart arteries and restore blood flow.

These figures from Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar, come ahead of World Heart Day, as doctors warned that heart disease is no longer confined to older age groups. Stress, lifestyle factors and underlying health conditions are among the factors being linked to a rise in cardiac events among young adults.

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The hospital’s doctors also stressed that the extent of heart muscle damage during a heart attack was closely linked to how quickly blood flow was restored. Patients and their families, they said, should not wait for chest discomfort or other warning signs to subside on their own.

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“Recognising symptoms early and reaching a hospital equipped for emergency cardiac intervention can significantly influence outcomes,” a doctor said.

The doctor also stressed the importance of preventive care beyond the emergency setting, including regular monitoring and effective management of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle also remains important in reducing cardiovascular risk over the long term.

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The cases were managed by the cardiac team at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar, comprising Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology Dr HP Singh; Cardiology Directors Dr Arun K Chopra and Dr Deepak Kapila; and Dr Shalinder Pal Singh, Dr Gurinder Pal Singh, Dr Maninder Sidhu and Dr Puneet Mahajan.